Restructuring, M&As And More (Podcast)
22 February 2022
lus Laboris
Burkard Göpfert from our German law firm joins us today to
talk about restructuring and focuses on some of the ways to avoid
the pain of workforce reduction. We also look at the challenges for
unions in representing remote workers and whether employers need to
provide them with electronic means of contacting workers. Listen in
for this and more.
Read more about the New Workplace, restructuring and labour
relations here.
Burkard Göpfert
Deborah Ishihara
