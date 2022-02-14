Germany:
Macro-economics And Building Resilience (Podcast)
14 February 2022
lus Laboris
How can businesses build back after Covid in a way that enables
them to deal with the large-scale challenges ahead? Burkard
Göpfert from our German law firm gives us some insights. We
ask him what environment sustainability means for the practice of
HR and find out about rules in some countries that require
businesses to check the ethics of their supply chains.
Read more about the Resilience report here.
If you'd like to contact Burkard Göpfert, click here for his details. Our host, Deborah
Ishihara, can be found here.
