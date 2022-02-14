self

How can businesses build back after Covid in a way that enables them to deal with the large-scale challenges ahead? Burkard Göpfert from our German law firm gives us some insights. We ask him what environment sustainability means for the practice of HR and find out about rules in some countries that require businesses to check the ethics of their supply chains.

