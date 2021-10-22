ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode, Alexander Ulrich of our German firm, Kliemt HR Lawyers, explains all about our new digital tool, which enables employers to find what legal obligations they have based on their employee headcount. It turns out that headcount matters for lots of reasons: health & safety, trade unions and redundancies, for example. You can choose any of 30+ countries, tell the system how many employees you have – and it will tell you what you are required by to do law.

Alexander sets out the details.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.