Germany:
What The German Federal Elections Could Mean For Employment Law (Podcast)
24 September 2021
lus Laboris
The 6 main parties taking part in the German Federal elections
have set out their ideas and in this episode, we take a look at
their plans for employment. Till Heimann from our German law
firm, Kliemt HR Lawyers, joins us to explain what
they each envisage.
Read Till Heimann's article here
