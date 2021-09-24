self

The 6 main parties taking part in the German Federal elections have set out their ideas and in this episode, we take a look at their plans for employment. Till Heimann from our German law firm, Kliemt HR Lawyers, joins us to explain what they each envisage.

Read Till Heimann's article here

