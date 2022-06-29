ARTICLE

Ab 1. August 2022 wird die EU-Richtlinie 2019/1152 über transparente und vorhersehbare Arbeitsbedingungen in der Europäischen Union (Arbeitsbedingungenrichtlinie) in das deutsche Recht umgesetzt. Die konkreten Beschäftigungsbedingungen sollen für den einzelnen Mitarbeiter dadurch noch transparenter werden. Die Umsetzung erfolgt über die Ausweitung der arbeitgeberseitigen Unterrichtungspflichten, die im Nachweisgesetz bereits geregelt sind. Arbeitgeber sind über das bereits geregelte Maß hinaus verpflichtet, detaillierte Informationen zu den geltenden Arbeitsbedingungen zur Verfügung zu stellen. Der Deutsche Bundestag hat am 23. Juni 2022 das Umsetzungsgesetz mit den Änderungen des Nachweisgesetzes verabschiedet.

Formerfordernis

Der Gesetzgeber hat sich entschieden am Erfordernis der Schriftform festzuhalten, obwohl die europäische Richtlinie eine elektronische Übermittlung der Nachweise an die Beschäftigten als ausreichend ansieht. Zur Erfüllung der Pflichten aus dem Nachweisgesetz müssen Arbeitgeber auch künftig die Arbeitsbedingungen auf Papier festhalten, handschriftlich unterzeichnen und dem Arbeitnehmer das Papierdokument aushändigen. Nicht ausreichend ist es, dem Arbeitnehmer die unterzeichneten Arbeitsbedingungen als Scan zu übermitteln oder diese lediglich digital zu unterzeichnen.

Relevante Änderungen des Nachweisgesetzes

Arbeitgeber müssen unter anderem künftig ausdrücklich über folgende Punkte informieren:

die Zusammensetzung und die Höhe des Arbeitsentgelts einschließlich der Vergütung von Überstunden, der Zuschläge, der Zulagen, Prämien und Sonderzahlungen sowie anderer Bestandteile des Arbeitsentgelts, die jeweils getrennt auszuweisen sind, und deren Fälligkeit sowie die Art der Auszahlung (beispielsweise Barauszahlung/Überweisung),

die Dauer der Probezeit zu unterrichten, sofern eine solche vereinbart wurde,

die vereinbarte Arbeitszeit, vereinbarte Ruhepausen und Ruhezeiten sowie bei vereinbarter Schichtarbeit das Schichtsystem, der Schichtrhythmus und Voraussetzungen für Schichtänderungen,

die Möglichkeit der Anordnung von Überstunden und deren Voraussetzungen,

bei Kündigung des Arbeitsverhältnisses von Arbeitgeber und Arbeitnehmer einzuhaltende Verfahren, mindestens das Schriftformerfordernis und die Fristen für die Kündigung des Arbeitsverhältnisses, sowie die Frist zur Erhebung einer Kündigungsschutzklage,

besondere Unterrichtungs- und Dokumentationspflichten bei einem Auslandsaufenthalt des Arbeitnehmers in Entsendungsfällen.

Mit Ausnahme des Hinweises zur Drei-Wochen-Frist für die Erhebung einer Kündigungsschutzklage dürften die meisten der genannten Regelungen bereits in aktuellen Arbeitsverträgen enthalten sein. Insgesamt ist zu empfehlen, die bisher genutzten Standardverträge einer Überprüfung zu unterziehen und entsprechend zu ergänzen.

Anpassungsbedarf

Neue Arbeitsverträge (ab dem 1. August 2022) sollten überprüft und an die neuen Regularien angepasst werden. Arbeitnehmer, deren Verträge bereits vor dem 1. August 2022 bestanden haben, müssen ebenfalls über alle neu hinzugekommenen Informationen unterrichtet werden. Die Informationspflicht entsteht aber nur dann, wenn eine Änderung des Arbeitsvertrages bevorsteht oder auf Verlangen des Arbeitnehmers. In diesem Fall müssen die Informationen dem Arbeitnehmer innerhalb von sieben Tagen (bezogen auf die besonders wichtigen Angaben) und binnen eines Monats (bezogen auf die restlichen Angaben) zur Verfügung gestellt werden.

Weiterhin hat der Gesetzgeber nun eine Bußgeldvorschrift implementiert. Danach kann ein Verstoß gegen die Nachweispflichten und die Einhaltung der Schriftform mit einer Geldbuße bis zu EUR 2.000,00 geahndet werden.

Der Gesetzgeber hat in der Gesetzesbegründung klargestellt, dass die Nichteinhaltung der Pflicht, über die Erhebung einer Kündigungsschutzklage zu informieren, nicht dazu führt, dass die Kündigung rechtsunwirksam ist. Dabei ist noch nicht geklärt, ob ein Verstoß gegen diese Pflicht neben dem Bußgeld auch Schadensersatzansprüche des Gekündigten begründet.

ENGLISH VERSION

As of August 2022, the EU Directive 2019/1152 on “transparent and predictable working conditions in the European Union (Working Conditions Directive)” will be transposed into German law. This is intended to make the specific terms and conditions of employment even more transparent for the individual employee. The implementation takes place through the extension of the employer's information obligations, which are already regulated in the “Act on the Evidence of the Essential Conditions Applicable to an Employment Relationship” (Nachweisgesetz). Employers are required to provide detailed information on the applicable working conditions beyond what is already regulated. The federal government's bill was voted on last week, 23rd June 2022.

Formal requirement

The legislator has decided to retain the requirement of written form, even though the European Directive considers electronic transmission of proof to employees to be sufficient. In order to fulfil the obligations under the Evidence Act, employers must continue to record the terms and conditions of employment on paper, sign them by hand and hand the paper document to the employee. It is not sufficient to send the signed terms and conditions of employment to the employee as a scan or to only sign them digitally.

Relevant changes

Among other things, in future employers will have to provide explicit information on the following points:

The composition and amount of pay, including overtime pay, bonuses, allowances, premiums and special payments, as well as other components of pay, each of which must be shown separately, and their due dates, as well as the method of payment (for example, cash payment/transfer).

If a probationary period has been agreed, the employer shall inform the employee of the duration of the probationary period.

The agreed working hours, agreed rest breaks and rest periods and, in the case of agreed shift work, the shift system, shift rhythm and conditions for shift changes.

The possibility of ordering overtime and its conditions.

Procedures to be followed by the employer and the employee in the event of termination of the employment relationship, at least the requirement of the written form and the time limits for termination of the employment relationship, as well as the time limit for bringing an action for unfair dismissal.

Special information and documentation obligations in the event of an employee's stay abroad in posting cases.

Some of the regulations are already included in most employment contracts. However, common employment contracts usually do not contain any provisions on the preclusion period for actions for protection against dismissal. Overall, it is recommended that the standard contracts used to date be reviewed when new contracts are concluded and amended accordingly.

Legal and factual consequences

New employment contracts (from 1 August 2022) should be reviewed and adapted to the new regulations. In addition to an amendment of the contract, it is also possible to provide the employee with an information sheet containing the necessary information. In most cases, however, an adjustment of the employment contracts should be the method of choice.

Employees whose contracts already existed before 1 August 2022 must also be informed of all newly added information. However, the duty to inform only arises if a change to the employment contract is imminent or at the request of the employee. In this case, the information must be provided to the employee within seven days for the particularly important information or within one month for the remaining information.

Furthermore, the legislator has now implemented a penalty regulation. According to this, a violation of the obligation to provide proof can be punished with a fine of up to EUR 2,000.00.

Attention should be drawn to an interesting provision which stipulates that the employer must also provide information on the requirements for protection against dismissal and the corresponding deadlines for bringing an action for unfair dismissal. The legislator has clarified in the explanatory memorandum that this obligation, even if breached, does not render the dismissal legally invalid. Nevertheless, it has not yet been clarified whether a violation of this duty also gives rise to claims for damages on the part of the dismissed person in addition to the fine. Caution is therefore required.

In any case, companies should become familiar with the new requirements in a timely manner.

