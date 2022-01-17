Key Points

The annual gross salary requirement for an EU Blue Card holder working in Germany will be EUR 56,400 for 2022

Overview

The government of Germany announced the minimum annual gross salary requirements for an EU Blue Card holder in Germany for the year 2022. The salary will be lowered from EUR 56,800 to EUR 56,400. For individuals employed in the fields of mathematics, computer science, the natural sciences, engineering and medicine (not including dentistry), the minimum annual gross salary will be EUR 43,992.

The EU Blue Card grants a temporary residence permit for a maximum period of four years. Only highly skilled individuals holding a university degree may obtain an EU Blue Card for work purposes.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany has lowered the minimum annual gross salary requirements for EU Blue Card holders for 2022. This means that foreign nationals employed in Germany under an EU Blue Card can be employed on a lower annual salary than the year prior.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.