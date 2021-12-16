ARTICLE

Key Points

The statutory minimum wage will increase to EUR 10.45 by 1 Jul. 2022

Overview

The government of Germany will increase the statutory minimum wage to EUR 9.82 on 1 Jan. 2022 and EUR 10.45 on 1 Jul. 2022. The statutory minimum wage applies to all employees over the age of 18. For additional information, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany will increase the statutory minimum wage from EUR 9.60 to EUR 10.45 by 1 Jul. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 December 2021

