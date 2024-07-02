ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Issues For Boards And Financial Sponsors 2024: ESG Aspects

L
Linklaters

Contributor

Linklaters logo
Explore
Each year we prepare a publication focussed on providing practical insights for Boards and GCs, and also for Financial Sponsors and their Portfolio Companies, on emerging and perennial issues which we expect to be topical in the coming months.
Germany Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Wilma Rix
Photo of Sara Feijao
Photo of Bernice Dunsmuir
Photo of Lucy Fergusson
Photo of Rachel Barrett
Photo of Kim Rybarczyk
Photo of Julia Grothaus
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Each year we prepare a publication focussed on providing practical insights for Boards and GCs, and also for Financial Sponsors and their Portfolio Companies, on emerging and perennial issues which we expect to be topical in the coming months.

In the 2024 edition, we look at how businesses can navigate the shift towards a low carbon economy, and highlight five critical ESG areas boards and GCs should consider, including:

  • Actionable transition plans: Review your climate ambitions and translate them into measurable actions and milestones. Consider using frameworks like the UK's Transition Plan Taskforce for guidance.
  • Implications of disclosure and reporting: Understand from senior management and the audit committee how they are ensuring transparency and consistency across different divisions and jurisdictions.
  • Anti-greenwash vigilance: Understand the internal governance mechanisms in place to ensure green claims, in whatever form, are substantiated, balanced, consistent and comply with regulatory standards.
  • Growing due diligence requirements: Consider the impact of forthcoming human rights and environmental due diligence obligations on operations and any risks.
  • Directors' duties focus: Use directors' duties as a compass for ESG decision making, balancing stakeholder interests amidst a potentially increasingly polarised landscape.

The publications also explore the governance challenges presented by the rise of generative AI, the intensifying issues in cybersecurity, the latest regulatory shifts affecting M&A, topical issues around DEI and discuss a new role we are seeing NEDs take up in internal investigations - with some pointers to keep them right.

Explore our Issues for Boards 2024 publication

Explore our Issues for Financial Sponsors and their portfolio companies 2024 publication

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Wilma Rix
Wilma Rix
Photo of Sara Feijao
Sara Feijao
Photo of Bernice Dunsmuir
Bernice Dunsmuir
Photo of Lucy Fergusson
Lucy Fergusson
Photo of Rachel Barrett
Rachel Barrett
Photo of Kim Rybarczyk
Kim Rybarczyk
Photo of Julia Grothaus
Julia Grothaus
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More