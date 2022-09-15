In coordination with various other German data protection authorities, the Berlin Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information published a checklist for reviewing data processing agreements (DPAs) on 19 July 2022. The checklist was created for the review of DPAs with web hosts, but it is also helpful and relevant beyond this purpose. Complete instructions have been published together with the checklist.

Conclusion: The checklist deals with topics that are often disputed in practice (for example, identification of specific safety measures and costs for audits) and therefore generally offers beneficial guidance for drafting and negotiating DPAs.

IT and Data Protection Newsletter – Germany Summer 2022 edition | Perspectives | Reed Smith LLP

