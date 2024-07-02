Webinar Recording: Deal On The EU CSDDD – A Game Changer For Business And Human Rights

Following a roller-coaster legislative process started in February 2022, the European Parliament adopted the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D). The text now also needs to be formally adopted by the Council and published in the Official Journal of the EU.

In this webinar, we explored what has been agreed and what it means for businesses, as well as lessons learned from supply chain due diligence regimes in Germany and France

To learn more, explore our related content:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.