Webinar Recording: Deal On The EU CSDDD – A Game Changer For Business And Human Rights

Following a roller-coaster legislative process started in February 2022, the European Parliament adopted the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D). The text now also needs to be formally adopted by the Council and published in the Official Journal of the EU.
In this webinar, we explored what has been agreed and what it means for businesses, as well as lessons learned from supply chain due diligence regimes in Germany and France
To learn more, explore our related content:
- Read our FAQs on the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive
- View our flyer on managing supply chain risks: reporting and diligence
- Watch our video on human rights due diligence: prioritisation and where to start
- See our Business & Human Rights webpage
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.