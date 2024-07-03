ARTICLE
3 July 2024

EU: The Council Formally Adopts The CSDDD

On 24 May 2024, the Council of the European Union adopted the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D) – see Council press release and the text approved by the Council.
European Union Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors
On 24 May 2024, the Council of the European Union adopted the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D) – see Council press release and the text approved by the Council. The European Parliament gave its final approval to this text on 24 April 2024 (for more details, see our previous blog post).

After being signed by the President of the European Parliament and the President of the Council, the Directive will be published in the Official Journal of the EU. It will enter into force on the 20th day following its publication.

Member states will then have two years to transpose the new rules into their national laws. Transition periods will apply based on a staged approach, with the actual entry into application of the CSDDD rules mid-2027 for the largest in-scope companies.

