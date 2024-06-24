ARTICLE
24 June 2024

The European Supply Chain Due Diligence Act Is Coming

RS
RSM Ebner Stolz

Contributor

RSM Ebner Stolz logo
Explore
On 15 March 2024, a suf­fi­ci­ent ma­jo­rity of EU mem­ber sta­tes in the Com­mit­tee of Per­ma­nent Re­pre­sen­ta­ti­ves, a sub­si­di­ary body of the Coun­cil of the Eu­ro­pean Union...
Germany Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Chrstine Diener
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 15 March 2024, a suf­fi­ci­ent ma­jo­rity of EU mem­ber sta­tes in the Com­mit­tee of Per­ma­nent Re­pre­sen­ta­ti­ves, a sub­si­di­ary body of the Coun­cil of the Eu­ro­pean Union, agreed to the di­lu­ted draft of the Cor­po­rate Sus­tai­na­bi­lity Due Di­li­gence Di­rec­tive (CSDDD). Ger­many ab­stai­ned from the vote. The draft now ad­op­ted de­via­tes from the preli­mi­nary po­li­ti­cal agree­ment ori­gi­nally re­ached in the tri­lo­gue. It must now be for­mally ad­op­ted by the EU Coun­cil and sub­se­quently ap­pro­ved by the EU Par­lia­ment.

The di­rec­tive ob­li­ges com­pa­nies in Eu­rope to re­view their supply chains for en­viron­men­tal and, in par­ti­cu­lar, la­bor prac­tices to im­prove the hu­man rights si­tua­tion, pro­tect en­viron­men­tal con­cerns, and ad­vance in­ter­na­tio­nal cli­mate pro­tec­tion goals. The CSDDD aims to pre­vent com­pa­nies in the in­ter­nal mar­ket from ha­ving to deal with mul­ti­ple, po­ten­ti­ally in­com­pa­ti­ble na­tio­nal re­gu­la­ti­ons.

Who is affected by the CSDDD?

The im­pro­ved scope of the di­rec­tive now in­clu­des EU com­pa­nies with more than 1,000 em­ployees (in­iti­ally 500) and a glo­bal net an­nual tur­no­ver of over EUR 450 mil­lion (in­iti­ally EUR 150 mil­lion). The ap­pli­ca­tion is to be pha­sed in so that du­ring a tran­si­tion pe­riod of th­ree years, in­iti­ally com­pa­nies with more than 5,000 em­ployees and a glo­bal net tur­no­ver of more than EUR 1.5 bil­lion eu­ros are af­fec­ted. Af­ter four years, the th­res­hold drops to 3,000 em­ployees and EUR 900 mil­lion in tur­no­ver un­til, af­ter five years, the sta­tutory scope of ap­pli­ca­tion is re­ached.

Note: The in­iti­ally plan­ned high-risk sec­tor ap­proach (i. e., the gra­dual in­clu­sion of com­pa­nies that do not meet the cri­te­ria for the scope of ap­pli­ca­tion but are ac­tive in high-risk in­dus­tries) has been aban­do­ned.

What due diligence obligations must be met?

The hu­man rights and en­viron­men­tal due di­li­gence ob­li­ga­ti­ons to be met by af­fec­ted com­pa­nies re­late to the so-cal­led "ac­tivity chain", i. e., their own busi­ness area, up­stream busi­ness part­ners (suppliers), and to some ex­tent also busi­ness part­ners with down­stream ac­tivi­ties, such as dis­tri­bu­tion, trans­port, sto­rage, and dis­po­sal of the pro­duct.

Ob­li­ga­ted com­pa­nies must re­tain do­cu­men­ta­tion for com­pli­ance with the due di­li­gence ob­li­ga­ti­ons un­der this di­rec­tive for at least five years from the crea­tion or re­ce­ipt of the do­cu­ments.

Also, the ob­li­ga­ted com­pa­nies must de­sign and im­ple­ment a cli­mate plan ("so-cal­led tran­si­tion plan") to mit­igate cli­mate change. This plan should out­line the busi­ness mo­del and stra­tegy with which the com­pany contri­bu­tes to achie­ving the 1.5°C tar­get by 2050.

Liability Risks for Companies

Un­like the Ger­man Supply Chain Due Di­li­gence Act, the di­rec­tive pro­vi­des for ci­vil lia­bi­lity of com­pa­nies. If an ob­li­ga­ted com­pany vio­la­tes the due di­li­gence ob­li­ga­ti­ons, na­tu­ral or le­gal per­sons should have the op­por­tu­nity in na­tio­nal law to claim full com­pen­sa­tion for the da­mage cau­sed by the bre­ach of duty for at least five years (li­mi­ta­tion pe­riod).

Fur­ther­more, the di­rec­tive pro­vi­des for fi­nes of up to five per­cent of the glo­bal net tur­no­ver.

When do the new re­gu­la­ti­ons ap­ply?

The EU Par­lia­ment must still give its fi­nal ap­pro­val to the di­rec­tive, with a ma­jo­rity con­side­red li­kely. The di­rec­tive is ex­pec­ted to be publis­hed in April or May 2024 and will come into force 20 days la­ter. The EU mem­ber sta­tes then have two years to trans­pose the di­rec­tive into na­tio­nal law. In Ger­many, an amend­ment to the Supply Chain Due Di­li­gence Act is ex­pec­ted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chrstine Diener
Chrstine Diener
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More