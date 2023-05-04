Oppenhoff has once again comprehensively advised the EIC Fund on its investments in Germany. This time, the EIC Fund invested together with Dieter von Holzbrink Ventures (DvH Ventures) and the Rudolf Fuchs Family Office in a Series A financing round in the tech start-up enote GmbH.

The EIC Fund is the special fund of the European Innovation Council and thus the key investment vehicle of the European Commission. Its purpose is to implement the European Commission's EIC Accelerator Programme, which supports innovative and sustainable European growth companies. The EIC (European Innovation Council) was established under the pilot project "Horizon 2020 - the Framework Programme for Research and Innovation" and was successfully continued in 2021 with the launch of the "Horizon Europe Programme". With a term extending from 2021 to 2027 and a total budget of up to 95.5 billion euros, it is one of the largest funding programmes for research and innovation worldwide. In 2022, the EIC Fund was the largest European deeptech VC fund with 71 investments.

enote GmbH offers an AI-based solution for the digitisation of music notes. The company is based in Berlin and currently employs around 50 people. The financing round had a total volume of around 10 million euros.

The Oppenhoff team led by Dr. Peter Etzbach included Jonas Weise (both Corporate/M&A), Tobias Kollakowski (IT) and Dr. Johannes Kaesbach (Employment).

Oppenhoff regularly advises companies in the venture capital environment, most recently, for example, the EIC Fund on its investment in the tech start-up up Nyris as well as on numerous further investments in German start-ups, SellerX on the acquisition of KW-Commerce, BeyondBuild on various investments in proptech start-ups or ND Group B.V. on a financing round of more than 30 million euros for e.GO Mobile .

