With 30 years' experience as the leading independent provider of bond trustee and loan agency services in the Nordic region, Nordic Trustee strategically expands its operation into Germany to serve its fast-growing German client base locally.

Nordic Trustee today announced the opening of a German office in the heart of Frankfurt's banking and finance district. This strategic expansion provides for a wider global operational reach and addresses its clients' need for independent third-party trustee and agency services locally in the DACH region.

Nordic Trustee is the leading and most experienced provider of bond trustee and loan agency services in the Nordic region with ~3,000 active assignments in the non-bank lending sector for ~850 issuers/lenders from 30 countries. Nordic Trustee is part of Ocorian group, a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets, which has more than USD 270bn in assets under administration and employs around 1,500 financial professionals in over 20 offices spread across EMEA, the Americas and Asia.

Nordic Trustee's Frankfurt office will be led by Dr. Stefan Luthringshauser, who has joined as CEO Germany. Stefan is an experienced managing director with significant expertise in the debt and bond market who previously managed various large portfolios of highly structured (syndicated/securitised) performing and non-performing loans and bonds across a wide range of industries. He holds a PhD in Corporate Finance (M&A) and a post-graduate real estate degree as Immobilienökonom (EBS).

Stefan is supported by Andreas Schräder, who has joined as Senior Director. His professional background includes a range of roles at financial and banking institutions, and he has significant experience in managing highly complex loan and bond structures under German law.

Cato Holmsen, Group CEO of Nordic Trustee and Global Head of Ocorian Capital Markets said "Nordic Trustee has over the years built up a portfolio of German assignments from the Nordics, and there is a high demand from our clients to strengthen our local offering in the region. In recent years, activity in the German direct lending and leverage finance market has increased significantly, especially in M&A financings in the German Mittelstand. These often highly complex loan and bond structures require local dedicated professionals who are familiar with the country-specific regulations and can ensure an efficient transaction management and deal closing.

"With the senior hires of Dr. Stefan Luthringshauser and Andreas Schräder, Nordic Trustee and Ocorian have gained two excellent managers with solid experience in loan agency and capital markets to look after our clients and provide independent Facility Agent and/or Security Agent services in the DACH region from Germany. We welcome Stefan and Andreas into our international team."

Dr. Stefan Luthringshauser said "I am very excited to join Nordic Trustee and Ocorian as German market leader in the space of debt and bond services. My commitment is to strengthen our client base and business lines in Germany, and I look forward to working closely with the experienced and international team at Nordic Trustee."

Nordic Trustee in Germany is specialised in providing a great variety of independent and conflict free financial services to the leverage finance and capital markets industry, including acting as Facility Agent, Calculation Agent, Security Agent, Payment Agent, Restructuring and Enforcement Agent, Bond/Note Trustee, and Escrow and Custodian Agent.

Nordic Trustee acts as a fully licensed provider of German loan agency, bond trustee and paying agency services.

For more information and inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Stefan Luthringshauser, CEO Nordic Trustee Germany

+49 176 1302 3002 / luthringshauser@nordictrustee.com

Andreas Schräder, Senior Director Nordic Trustee Germany

+49 151 5911 2009 / andreas@nordictrustee.com

Cato Holmsen, Group CEO of Nordic Trustee and Global Head of Ocorian Capital Markets

+47 95 20 13 01 / holmsen@nordictrustee.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.