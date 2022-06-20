ARTICLE

Oppenhoff has acquired Ursula Rutovitz as new Head of Business Development & Marketing. The former German Head of the TMF Group has been supporting the firm in its business development and further dynamic growth since 1 May 2022.

Jörg Overbeck, COO at Oppenhoff, commented: “Ursula Rutovitz is an asset to our firm with her expertise, her many years of experience and her large network. We look forward to working with her to further develop our client relationships and new business in a focused manner.”

Ursula Rutovitz commented: “I am very much looking forward to my new tasks and challenges at Oppenhoff. Together with the existing marketing team, we will be actively supporting the lawyers and the firm in their business development activities and growth course."

Ursula Rutovitz is a lawyer admitted to the bar in Germany and New York, and has practised law in both the US and Germany. Before joining Oppenhoff, she worked for 20 years as the German Head of the international TMF Group, one of the leading and globally active service companies in the field of corporate services, financial and administrative services. She is Vice President of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (Bundesverband für Wirtschaftsförderung und Außenwirtschaft e.V.).

