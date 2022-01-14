Germany:
Industry Under Pressure To Transform
14 January 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
German newspaper Börsen-Zeitung featured Morrison
& Foerster's Tech M&A survey in a feature looking at
how the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for the tech
industry to transform.
According to the survey, tech deals have risen to new records
during the pandemic, and Dirk Besse told the newspaper that in the
coming year, "the party will continue."
Companies whose technology can completely change entire
industries are the ones that are driving M&A activity,
especially those that have moved into focus during the pandemic,
such as medical and laboratory technology, Dirk said. He added that
there is "enormous pressure" to transform within the
industry, and he sees a great interest among investors in a
"new generation of young companies beyond the platform
economy."
Read the
full article (original text in German).
Originally published by Börsen-Zeitung
