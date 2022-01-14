German newspaper Börsen-Zeitung featured Morrison & Foerster's Tech M&A survey in a feature looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for the tech industry to transform.

According to the survey, tech deals have risen to new records during the pandemic, and Dirk Besse told the newspaper that in the coming year, "the party will continue."

Companies whose technology can completely change entire industries are the ones that are driving M&A activity, especially those that have moved into focus during the pandemic, such as medical and laboratory technology, Dirk said. He added that there is "enormous pressure" to transform within the industry, and he sees a great interest among investors in a "new generation of young companies beyond the platform economy."

