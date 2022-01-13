Germany:
Industrie Unter Transformationsdruck
13 January 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Dem Tech-M&A-Survey von Morrison & Foerster zufolge sind
die M&A-Deals im Technologiebereich während der
Corona-Pandemie zu neuen Rekorden aufgelaufen. Auch in 2022 wird
die Party weitergehen" prognostiziert Dirk Besse in einem
Gespräch mit der Börsenzeitung. Nach Einschätzung
des M&A-Experten herrscht ein ganz enormer
Transformationsdruck" in der Industrie, vor allem durch die
große Kraftanstrengung der Dekarbonisierung, aber auch eine
veränderte Arbeits- und Produktionswelt. Mehr dazu lesen Sie
hier.
Originally published by Börsenzeitung
