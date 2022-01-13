ARTICLE

Dem Tech-M&A-Survey von Morrison & Foerster zufolge sind die M&A-Deals im Technologiebereich während der Corona-Pandemie zu neuen Rekorden aufgelaufen. Auch in 2022 wird die Party weitergehen" prognostiziert Dirk Besse in einem Gespräch mit der Börsenzeitung. Nach Einschätzung des M&A-Experten herrscht ein ganz enormer Transformationsdruck" in der Industrie, vor allem durch die große Kraftanstrengung der Dekarbonisierung, aber auch eine veränderte Arbeits- und Produktionswelt. Mehr dazu lesen Sie hier .

