Patrick Spaeth spoke to Compliance Week about Germany's "Due Diligence Act," which, if it passes, will require that companies of a certain size with ties to Germany establish robust due diligence procedures to prevent human rights and environmental abuses both within the course of their own business activities and within their global supply chains.

"The challenge for large international companies will be to compare the requirements with respect to human rights due diligence under various jurisdictions," Patrick said, adding that another question many companies must grapple with is "where in the company should these measures and tools and guidelines be installed, and who should be responsible?"

