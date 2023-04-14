Christiane Stützle ist Co-Autorin des Münchener Anwaltshandbuch für Urheber- und Medienrecht. Erschienen im C.H. Beck Verlag, 3. Edition 2023.
Das Buch kann über folgenden link bestellt werden: Münchener Anwaltshandbuch Urheber- und Medienrecht | 3. Auflage | 2023 | beck-shop.de
