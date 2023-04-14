ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Germany

Peppa Pig V Wolfoo: Clash Of The Cartoons Marks & Clerk In its recent decision in Entertainment One UK Ltd & Anor v Sconnect Co Ltd & Ors [2022] EWHC 3295 (Ch), the High Court considered whether English courts could have jurisdiction in cases involving...

Ownership And Copyright Issues Online Weightmans When considering hard copy print, it appears copyright is well established and clear, but online copyright is a bit more muddled.

G2/21 – Plausibility Is Not A Requirement Dehns The EPO Enlarged Board of Appeal has now issued their decision on G2/21, a case which was intended to decide whether evidence submitted...

The IP In AI: Can IP Rights Protect AI Systems? Herbert Smith Freehills With the expanding popularity of ML and AI systems, developers and investors expect those systems to be protected from unauthorised use by others.

Bitcoin File Format Held Not To Merit Copyright Protection Waterfront Solicitors LLP Superman is Clark Kent. Batman is Bruce Wayne. And Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, is…Dr Craig Wright (or so he claims).