Pastiche – "Sleeping Beauty" Or Future-Proof Safe Harbor For Artistic Takeovers Of Works?
10 November 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
"Pastiche – 'Sleeping Beauty' or Future-Proof
Safe Harbor for Artistic Takeovers of Works?" is the subject
of an article written by Christiane Stuetzle and Susan Bischoff for
the renowned German publication Zeitschrift für Urheber-
und Medienrecht ["Journal for Copyright and Media
Law"].
The pastiche-copyright-exemption, which had been set forth under
the InfoSoc Directive (2001/29/EC) back in 2001, was only
transposed into the German Copyright Act (its Sec. 51a UrhG) in
2022. Based on the first final judgement on the new
pastiche-copyright-exemption, which MoFo won for the renowned Berlin painter Martin
Eder, the article outlines the importance of the pastiche for a
free artistic adoption of pre-existing content and thereby for the
Freedom of the Art.
Read the full article in German (accessible via the
database beck-online).
