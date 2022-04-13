Christiane Stuetzle spoke to Artnet about the Berlin Regional Court's decision in favor of client Martin Eder, a painter who was accused of infringing another artist's copyright with his work "The Unknowable."

According to Christiane, the court decision in Berlin took into account how digital cultures borrow and remix in a way that extends well beyond fine art. "There must be a way that you don't pull everyone in front of a court just because they are sending a meme around," she said.

