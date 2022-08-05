ARTICLE

In this German-language podcast, Jacqueline Piran and Andre Appel from our Berlin office discuss major changes to German employment law effective August 1, 2022. Among other new obligations, employers are now required to provide all employees with written documentation—(to be printed and signed with wet ink signature—on key terms and conditions of their employment; digital employment contracts will not suffice. Jacqueline and Andre examine these requirements and the different measures employers might consider taking to comply with the new legislation. This podcast is presented entirely in German. An English version of this episode is forthcoming.

