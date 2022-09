ARTICLE

Registration Regime For Overseas Entities Up And Running – What You Need To Know Herbert Smith Freehills The countdown is on for overseas owners of property in the UK to comply with the tightened register regime following the government's clampdown on economic crime...

Notices Of Dissatisfaction Under NEC – Separate Challenges Needed Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The Technology and Construction Court has provided a recent qualification to the requirements for notices of dissatisfaction under New Engineering Contract (NEC) conditions...

Court Of Appeal Upholds Summary Judgment For Rent Accrued During Covid Closures Of Commercial Premises, Rejecting Arguments Based On Implied Terms And "failure Of Basis" Herbert Smith Freehills The Court of Appeal has dismissed appeals against the grant of summary judgment to commercial landlords for payment of accrued rent in two cases where the...

Economic Crime (Transparency And Enforcement) Act 2022 – Register Of Entities Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 (the "ECA") came into force on 1 August 2022 and places new obligations on overseas entities holding real estate...

The Ever-Changing Landscape Of Residential Property Evictions (Podcast) Lanyon Bowdler Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales.