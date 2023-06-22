German legal publication Juve's career portal, Azur, recently featured leading women lawyers from a variety of practice areas in a publication titled "100% Women." Among the many impressive careers featured is that of MoFo partner and co-chair of the Global Film & Entertainment practice, Christiane Stützle, who is a recognized leader in the fields of media, film, and art.

Read the full article (in German).

