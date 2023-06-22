Juve's Karrieportal Azur hat in seiner Printpublikation unter dem Titel 100% Frauen" führende Juristinnen aus unterschiedlichen Fachbereichen vorgestellt. Ein lesenswertes Magazin mit beindruckenden Karrieren. Wir freuen uns sehr, dass auch MoFo Partnerin Christiane Stützle in dieser hochkarätigen Publikation als führender Name in den Bereichen Medien, Film und Kunst portraitiert wird. Mehr dazu lesen sie hier.

