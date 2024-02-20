We are pleased to share with you the details of the upcoming Conference of the European Federation for Investment Law and Arbitration (EFILA), taking place in Frankfurt on Thursday 25 April 2024.

After a welcome address by EFILA's Chair of the Executive Board, Mirjam van de Hel (Partner at NautaDutilh), Professor Dr. Mathias Wolkewitz (General Counsel of Wintershall Dea) will deliver the keynote speech. This will be followed by two panel sessions, the first of which is on "Domestic courts and the review of awards: recent trends".

HSF Partner Dr. Patricia Nacimiento will be speaking on the second panel event, "Geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on arbitration".

The full details of the conference can be found here, and tickets can be purchased here.

About EFILA

EFILA is a Brussels-based organisation that aims to promote knowledge of all aspects of EU and international investment law, including arbitration. EFILA endeavours to facilitate a meaningful exchange of views on relevant and timely issues concerning the development of the European internal market, and to foster objective debate about the current system of investment arbitration.

EFILA's Executive Board includes Andrew Cannon, co-head of the Public International Law practice and deputy head of the Global Arbitration practice at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.

For regular updates on investment treaty law and other public international law issues, please subscribe to our Public International Law Notes Blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.