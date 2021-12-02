European Union:
Is Inbox Advertising Via Unsolicited Email Illegal Under The Laws Of The EU And Therefore Illegal In The 27 Member State Countries Of The EU?
02 December 2021
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
On 25 November 2021 the CJEU ruled that unsolicited Inbox
Advertising is SPAM, illegal and contrary to EU law.
This is a preliminary ruling made at the request of the German
Federal Court which will now apply this ruling when deciding the
case before it between two competing electricity suppliers. The
attached press release summarises the issues and the ruling.
