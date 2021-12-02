On 25 November 2021 the CJEU ruled that unsolicited Inbox Advertising is SPAM, illegal and contrary to EU law.

This is a preliminary ruling made at the request of the German Federal Court which will now apply this ruling when deciding the case before it between two competing electricity suppliers. The attached press release summarises the issues and the ruling.

