Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 36, June 2024

Every two months, our experts from around the world put together an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

In this 36th edition of our regular immigration and global mobility Update, we see a wide variety of developments, but also the inklings of a trend: Ireland, Italy and Germany are all making immigration easier for highly skilled workers. Meanwhile, Finland is upping the income threshold for certain migrants, whilst Slovakia is extending its visas for those in construction, agriculture, hospitality and tourism. The Czech Republic is offering long-term residence permits for Ukrainian refugees, whilst Ukraine itself is busy introducing compulsory examinations for those wishing to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

In Europe, the Framework Agreement on cross-border telework enables frontier workers to spend up to 49.9% of their working time in the state in which they live, while remaining subject to the social security regime of the state where their employer is based. But the catch is that employers need to ask specifically for it to apply. Find out the details of this and other changes below.

Immigration & Global Mobility Update

See our Update for June 2024, with the new rules for 15 jurisdictions.

