3 July 2024

Relaxed EU Long-Term Residency Calculation Rules

Effective July 1, 2024, Luxembourg now includes time spent in another EU Member State on a residence permit as a researcher, student or beneficiary of international protection for the purpose of calculating the five years of residency necessary for obtaining an EU Long-term Residency permit. Other eligibility pathways continue to be available to count towards the residency requirement, including in certain circumstances, the time spent as an EU Blue Card holder in another EU Member State. This policy will make it easier for foreign nationals to obtain long-term residency in the European Union, in turn increasing talent retention in Europe.

