At a Glance

Effective July 1, 2024, the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) will require companies under its purview who are sponsoring foreign nationals to use the ESD online platform for additional immigration-related applications, including: amendments of approved applications, shortening of passes, pass cancellations, transfers of endorsement and take-up balance, permission to study, and permission to work at a second location.

Currently, the ESD only requires companies filing Employment Pass, Professional Visit Pass, Dependent's Pass and Long-Term Social Visit Pass applications to utilize the online filing system.

The expansion of the online filing system under the ESD allows companies to submit additional applications electronically, eliminating the need for time-consuming, in-person submissions at the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The situation

A closer look

Types of immigration applications. Beginning on July 1, 2024, the following immigration-related applications must be filed online via the ESD portal: amendments of approved applications, shortening of passes, pass cancellations, transfers of endorsement and take-up balance, permission to study, and permission to work at a second location.

Beginning on July 1, 2024, the following immigration-related applications must be filed online via the ESD portal: amendments of approved applications, shortening of passes, pass cancellations, transfers of endorsement and take-up balance, permission to study, and permission to work at a second location. Processing time. The general processing time for these online applications is three calendar days after submission, down from the previous three to five business day processing time under the in-person filing process. Once approved, an acknowledgement slip will be issued through the portal. For transfers of endorsement and take-up balance applications (where the foreign national is tying the remaining duration of the visa to a new passport after their old passport expires), upon approval, a new physical sticker will be issued and delivered to a company's registered address by Malaysia's official postal company through the Delivery of Pass system; this is expected to add another two to five business days to the processing time, depending on the location of the company.

Filing fees. There are no fees for submission of these applications online, except for applications for transfers of endorsement and take-up balance, which costs MYR 150 (excluding taxes).

Impact

The expanded online system allows company representatives to submit applications electronically, eliminating the need for time-consuming, in-person submissions at the Malaysian Immigration Department. Fragomen can assist companies with the end-to-end processing of the online applications.

Background

Current online filings under ESD. Currently, only Employment Pass, Professional Visit Pass, Dependent's Pass and Long-Term Social Visit Pass applications are filed online for companies under the purview of the ESD.

Currently, only Employment Pass, Professional Visit Pass, Dependent's Pass and Long-Term Social Visit Pass applications are filed online for companies under the purview of the ESD. Consolidation of online platforms. Recently, the government consolidated its online filing platforms, requiring companies under the purview of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to use the Xpats Gateway online portal, which can be accessed through the ESD portal, to file initial and renewal Employment Pass applications online.

Looking ahead

It is expected that the ESD and MDEC will require additional immigration-related applications to soon be filed online.

The Malaysian government is likely to continue reviewing the process for immigration-related applications to further enhance efficiency, which benefits both companies and their foreign employees. Fragomen will provide relevant updates on further developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.