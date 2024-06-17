ARTICLE
17 June 2024

Instant Approvals For MDEC Projection (Quota) Applications

Effective June 4, 2024, the process for Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) projection applications will be simplified, resulting in instant approvals.
MDEC has announced the following changes :

  • Effective June 4, 2024, the process for Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) projection applications will be simplified, resulting in instant approvals.
  • Companies must still apply for projections on expatriates for the current year, covering both new and renewal Employment Passes (EP).
  • For applications submitted before June 4, 2024, that have not yet received an outcome, companies must re-submit the applications to receive instant approvals, as previous applications will not be processed.
  • Unused quota for the year will not carry forward to the next year (this remains unchanged).
  • The requirements have also been simplified to include:
    • Total employee headcount (both local and foreign)
    • Number of FKWs needed (both new and renewals)
    • Justification
  • No document uploads are required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

