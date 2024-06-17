Instant Approvals For MDEC Projection (Quota) Applications

MDEC has announced the following changes :
- Effective June 4, 2024, the process for Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) projection applications will be simplified, resulting in instant approvals.
- Companies must still apply for projections on expatriates for the current year, covering both new and renewal Employment Passes (EP).
- For applications submitted before June 4, 2024, that have not yet received an outcome, companies must re-submit the applications to receive instant approvals, as previous applications will not be processed.
- Unused quota for the year will not carry forward to the next year (this remains unchanged).
- The requirements have also been simplified to include:
- Total employee headcount (both local and foreign)
- Number of FKWs needed (both new and renewals)
- Justification
- No document uploads are required.
