More Nationals Eligible For Autogate

Nationals of 63 countries who registered for a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card at least three days prior to travel are now eligible for autogate entry at Malaysian airports, following two recent program expansions (following its introduction in January 2024). The autogate allows travelers to scan their passport and pass through an automated gate for the purposes of immigration clearance. More expansions of the program are likely in the future, and we will report on related developments. The nationals eligible for autogate are as follows: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Mainland China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.