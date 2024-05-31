ARTICLE
31 May 2024

Increased Inspections Reported

Indonesian companies with foreign employees are increasingly being monitored by government authorities, who reportedly have been sending more letters than usual to company representatives to visit the local immigration office for interviews and document inspections.  On-site inspections by government authorities have also increased in volume. Employers with foreign workers should ensure their immigration-related documents are in order and should be prepared for random, unannounced inspections.

