Historic Albania-Italy Social Security Agreement Promotes Equitable Treatment

On February 6, 2024, Albania and Italy signed a landmark social security agreement designed to enhance cooperation and streamline the pension and benefits...

Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On February 6, 2024, Albania and Italy signed a landmark social security agreement designed to enhance cooperation and streamline the pension and benefits process for individuals working across borders. This agreement is a significant step forward in protecting social security rights and providing equitable treatment for workers and self-employed individuals, irrespective of their citizenship.

Key Elements of the Agreement

The social security agreement between Albania and Italy focuses on two main objectives:

Protection of Social Security Benefits and Contributions: The agreement ensures that the social security benefits and contributions accumulated by individuals in both Albania and Italy are recognized and protected. This provision is crucial for individuals who have worked in both countries, ensuring they do not lose out on the benefits they have accrued.

Equitable Treatment for All Workers: The accord guarantees fair treatment for both employed and self-employed individuals, regardless of their nationality. This means that Albanians working in Italy and Italians working in Albania will receive the same social security protections as local citizens.

Scope and Provisions

The agreement harmonizes social security legislation between the two countries, benefiting workers and their families who move between Albania and Italy. It covers:

Old-age and Disability Pensions: Workers who have accrued pension rights in either country will be able to combine their contributions to qualify for benefits.

Unemployment Benefits: The agreement ensures that individuals who lose their jobs will receive unemployment benefits based on their combined work history in both nations.

Sickness and Maternity Benefits: Workers will have access to health and maternity benefits, regardless of their employer or residence within the two countries.

Historical Context and Negotiations

Negotiations for this agreement began on February 6, 2015, and concluded on the same date in 2024, reflecting nearly a decade of discussions and collaboration. The framework for the agreement was first established in July 2022. It was followed by extensive technical discussions that culminated in the final signing.

This agreement is particularly significant on the basis of Italy's status as the second-largest destination for Albanian migrants, after Greece. The long-standing economic and social ties between Albania and Italy make this accord a critical development in ensuring the social welfare of workers who contribute to both economies.

Future Negotiations and Agreements

Albania is actively negotiating similar social security agreements with 17 other countries. In these are included Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Poland, Serbia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Moldova, Slovenia, Australia, France, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement with Greece is especially significant, as Greece hosts the largest number of Albanian workers abroad.

Conclusion

The social security agreement between Albania and Italy marks a significant advancement in bilateral relations. It offers crucial protections for workers in both nations. By recognizing and safeguarding social security benefits and contributions, and ensuring equitable treatment for all workers, the agreement enhances economic stability and social security for contributors in both countries. This framework sets a precedent for Albania's ongoing negotiations with other countries, promoting future international cooperation in social security.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.