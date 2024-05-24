UAE nationals with a minimum of three years of private sector work experience will be given priority over other UAE nationals when applying for positions in the public sector. As a result, private sector experience will now be considered a crucial factor in the selection process for already competitive positions in the public sector. This change in policy will encourage UAE nationals to work in the private sector to gain work experience and knowledge prior to working for the government and will allow the government to better filter out qualified candidates for their workforce. This policy aligns with other government initiatives to encourage UAE nationals to pursue private sector jobs, such as increasing Emiratization rates for the private sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.