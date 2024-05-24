ARTICLE
24 May 2024

United Arab Emirates: UAE Nationals With Three Years Private Sector Experience Prioritized For Public Sector Jobs

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
UAE nationals with a minimum of three years of private sector work experience will be given priority over other UAE nationals when applying for positions in the public sector. As a result...
United Arab Emirates Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

UAE nationals with a minimum of three years of private sector work experience will be given priority over other UAE nationals when applying for positions in the public sector. As a result, private sector experience will now be considered a crucial factor in the selection process for already competitive positions in the public sector. This change in policy will encourage UAE nationals to work in the private sector to gain work experience and knowledge prior to working for the government and will allow the government to better filter out qualified candidates for their workforce. This policy aligns with other government initiatives to encourage UAE nationals to pursue private sector jobs, such as increasing Emiratization rates for the private sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
ARTICLE
24 May 2024

United Arab Emirates: UAE Nationals With Three Years Private Sector Experience Prioritized For Public Sector Jobs

United Arab Emirates Immigration

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More