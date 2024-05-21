ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Immigration Application Processing And Issuance Temporarily Suspended

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
The Department of Immigration Services has paused all immigration application processing and issuance including permanent residence, work permits and passes and citizenship applications...
Kenya Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Immigration Services has paused all immigration application processing and issuance including permanent residence, work permits and passes and citizenship applications for two weeks, due to an effort to reduce the passport application backlog (which is anticipated to be resolved by August 2024 through the implementation of new standard government processing times). During this two-week period, immigration offices will not accept new applications, and pending applications will not be processed or issued. Nevertheless, border management services and Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) applications for business and tourism purposes remain unaffected. We are monitoring the situation and will report on relevant developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Immigration Application Processing And Issuance Temporarily Suspended

Kenya Immigration

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More