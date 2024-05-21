Immigration Application Processing And Issuance Temporarily Suspended

The Department of Immigration Services has paused all immigration application processing and issuance including permanent residence, work permits and passes and citizenship applications for two weeks, due to an effort to reduce the passport application backlog (which is anticipated to be resolved by August 2024 through the implementation of new standard government processing times). During this two-week period, immigration offices will not accept new applications, and pending applications will not be processed or issued. Nevertheless, border management services and Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) applications for business and tourism purposes remain unaffected. We are monitoring the situation and will report on relevant developments.

