21 May 2024

Online Submission Of Passport Details Now Possible For Work, Student Permit Applicants

The Swedish Migration Agency has commenced a pilot scheme that allows work permit and student permit applicants to submit necessary passport information (including facial recognition) via an online application. Previously, such information could only be provided in person at a consular post. This scheme currently applies to nationals of 23 countries, but is expected to expand in the near future should Swedish authorities deem the pilot scheme to be successful. By reducing the need to arrange and attend a consular visit, this change is likely to make the application process quicker.

