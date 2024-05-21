SSEK Law Firm partner Stephen Igor Warokka and Yan Diaz M. Siregar, an associate at the firm, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to In-Depth: Corporate Immigration.

This corporate immigration guide surveys and analyses the most noteworthy aspects of business immigration law and practice worldwide, with a focus on the most consequential recent developments.

In the Indonesia corporate immigration guide, Stephen and Yan Diaz provide an insightful introduction to the immigration framework in Indonesia and cover, among other topics, key international treaty obligations, residence rights, requirements for employer-sponsored workers, schemes for investors and entrepreneurs, and an outlook for future developments.

Find Corporate Immigration – Indonesia here.

