21 May 2024

Corporate Immigration – Indonesia

SSEK Law Firm

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.
SSEK Law Firm partner Stephen Igor Warokka and Yan Diaz M. Siregar, an associate at the firm, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to In-Depth: Corporate Immigration. This corporate immigration guide...
Indonesia Immigration
SSEK Law Firm partner Stephen Igor Warokka and Yan Diaz M. Siregar, an associate at the firm, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to In-Depth: Corporate Immigration.

This corporate immigration guide surveys and analyses the most noteworthy aspects of business immigration law and practice worldwide, with a focus on the most consequential recent developments.

In the Indonesia corporate immigration guide, Stephen and Yan Diaz provide an insightful introduction to the immigration framework in Indonesia and cover, among other topics, key international treaty obligations, residence rights, requirements for employer-sponsored workers, schemes for investors and entrepreneurs, and an outlook for future developments.

Find Corporate Immigration – Indonesia here.

Stephen Igor Warokka
Yan Diaz M. Siregar
