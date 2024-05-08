In times where global mobility and citizenship options are becoming increasingly valuable, the complex landscape of residency permits, and citizenship acquisitions can be daunting. Whether you're considering a move to Malta or exploring alternative citizenships, having the right legal guidance can make all the difference. In this article, we will explore the different options one can consider for relocating to Malta. Whether you're a remote worker, a retiree, an entrepreneur launching a startup, or a high-net-worth individual seeking a second home, there's a programme tailored to you.

Global Residence Programme (GRP)

The Global Residence Programme (GRP) is a residency scheme offered by the government of Malta, designed to attract non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals who meet certain financial requirements and wish to reside in Malta. This programme is particularly appealing to individuals seeking a better standard of living, and access to the European Union. Applicants must meet specific financial criteria, including having a stable and regular income sufficient to support themselves and any dependents and must also commit to purchasing or renting property in Malta. Applicants must also provide evidence of valid health insurance coverage for themselves and their dependents.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) is a residency scheme offered by the government of Malta, providing a pathway for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals to obtain permanent residency status in Malta. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme is designed to attract individuals and families who wish to reside in Malta on a long-term basis, offering various benefits and privileges to those who qualify. The Malta Permanent Residency Programme stands out as one of the highly coveted residency programmes in Europe, offering residency through property rental, investment, and government contribution.

Malta Retirement Programme

For retirees looking for a peaceful Mediterranean location, Malta offers the Malta Retirement Programme. This is tailored to individuals from the EU, non-EU nations, EEA, and Switzerland who are not engaged in formal employment but rely on pension income on a regular basis.

Nomad Residence Permit

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit is open to individuals who can work remotely and independent of location, meaning they are not tied to a specific office or desk. The Nomad Residence Permit enables holders to retain their current employment based in another country whilst legally residing in Malta for up to a year, with the opportunity to renew if the applicants meet the eligibility criteria. Applicants will have to show proof of a minimum gross annual income of €42,000.

Malta Startup Residence Programme

The Malta Startup Residence Programme offers non-EU nationals a 3-year residency permit, extendable for an additional 5 years, to establish and grow their startups in Malta. This initiative supports founders, core employees, and their families, requiring beneficiaries to maintain a physical presence in Malta, including residency and tax obligations.

Maltese Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment

High-net-worth individuals can seek citizenship in Malta through the Maltese Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment programme. This pathway involves direct investments in Malta's economy, philanthropic endeavors, and property ownership, ultimately leading to Maltese citizenship and its associated privileges. This programme serves as a residency route that grants citizenship to eligible individuals who make significant contributions to Malta's economy and society.

Alternatives Citizenship by Investment Programmes

Acquiring an alternative passport through citizenship by investment programmes, such as those offered by Dominica Citizenship By Investment Program or St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment offers a range of benefits for a global mobility, security and stability, a better qualify of life. These alternative citizenship by investment programmes are attractive options for entrepreneurs and their families.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.