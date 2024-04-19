ARTICLE

Several times a year, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the laws and regulations in their jurisdictions. Here are the highlights of the April 2024 Immigration and Mobility Update.

In this edition of our regular Update, we see developments of all kinds: Brazil, whose authorities have been typically taking 70 to 75 days to process residence permits, are now required to cut that to 30 days. Meanwhile the Chilean National Migration Service is seeking to promote its services for female migrants.

In Europe, Bulgaria and Romania are joining Schengen for air and sea travel. The Schengen border-free zone includes most EU and EEA countries and significantly simplifies travel across European borders.

We see that the Czech Republic and Poland have extended temporary protections for migrants from Ukraine. Meanwhile, in Ukraine itself, foreign nationals are now permitted to serve in the National Guard.

Serbia is relaxing its rules on work permits so that employers do not have to reapply for work permits when employees change positions within the company.

By contrast the UK is tightening its immigration requirements by increasing the salary thresholds for skilled workers and the Swedish government is currently considering a report that proposes changes alongsimilar lines.

