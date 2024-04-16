Obtaining Romanian citizenship-by-ancestry (CBA) presents a unique and invaluable opportunity for individuals with Romanian roots. This process not only allows you to reclaim your historical heritage, but it also grants you access to one of the world's most powerful passports. This article will delve into the benefits of obtaining Romanian citizenship through ancestry, explore the eligibility criteria, and outline the application process, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of the program.

Benefits of Obtaining Romanian Citizenship Through Ancestry

Obtaining Romanian CBA comes with a plethora of benefits, including but not limited to the following:

Streamlined and Affordable Application Process:

The Romanian CBA program offers an attractive path to citizenship. Unlike other programs, it does not require individuals to make financial investments or establish residency in Romania. This means that you can reclaim your Romanian heritage and obtain citizenship without uprooting your existing commitments or relocating to Romania. The program's flexibility makes it an appealing choice for those seeking Romanian citizenship while maintaining their residence outside of Romania.

Powerful Passport:

Possessing a Romanian passport empowers one with visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 170 destinations worldwide. This freedom allows you to explore the world more freely, truly experiencing the joy of travel, while having the right to consular assistance from Romanian embassies and consulates abroad, providing greater protection and support. Moreover, since Romania recognizes dual citizenship, individuals apply for Romania citizenship and enjoy these freedoms without renouncing their existing citizenship(s).

EU Citizenship and Benefits:

As a Romanian citizen, you are automatically granted the rights and privileges that come with being an EU citizen. This includes the freedom to live, work, and study in any EU member state, as well as access to high-quality healthcare and education system.

Romanian's Heritage and Cultural Identity:

Acquiring Romanian citizenship enables individuals to reconnect with their Romanian heritage, culture, and language. It allows individuals to participate in cultural events, festivals, and engage with local communities. Moreover, if certain requirements are met, the Romanian citizenship can be passed down to minor children, ensuring the preservation of their heritage and creating prospects for future generations to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that come with being Romanian citizens.

Thriving Economy:

Romania is the fastest growing economies in the EU, with an impressive GDP growth of 5.9% in 2021. This emerging country presents tremendous opportunities for foreign investors and potential entrepreneurs. Romania's favourable taxation system, with most corporations paying a flat 16% corporate tax and the personal income generally taxed at 10%, further enhances the appeal of the country. Additionally, the Romania government has established certain categories of employees, such as IT specialists carrying out certain computer programming activities and employees with disabilities, as "income-tax exempt", creating even more advantages for citizens residing in Romania.

Eligibility for Romanian CBA

Typically, individuals with at least one parent or grandparent who was born in Romania as Romanian citizen may be eligible to apply for Romanian citizenship-by-ancestry. In some cases, those with a great-grandparent who lost Romanian citizenship against his will may also apply for Romanian citizenship.

However, it is crucial to ensure that sufficient documentation is available to establish the applicant's lineage and connection to his Romanian ancestor. This may include birth certificates, marriage certificates, name change certificates, other vital records that demonstrate the family tie.

While the above criteria are essential, it's important to note that various requirements, exceptions, and additional factors may be taken into account in determining one's eligibility for the program. Therefore, at Harvey Law Group, we adopt a case-by-case approach, carefully assessing each client's eligibility for Romanian CBA and identifying potential challenges before assisting clients in the application process.

Romanian CBA Application Process

The process of applying for Romanian citizenship through ancestry typically starts by identifying your Romanian lineage and providing legal proof of your Romanian ancestry. If you lack sufficient documentation to prove your connection to your Romanian ancestor, you may need to search for the necessary information and documents with Romanian authorities. Once you have gathered all the required documentation, it is important to carefully prepare your application package to meet the translation, legalization, and other formality requirements set by the Romanian authorities.

The processing time for Romanian CBA applications can vary significant from case to case, with an average duration of about 18 months. Longer processing time is possible if certain documentation is lacking or if the Romanian authorities require further investigation to verify the application's validity. If your application is deemed complete and the conditions provided by the law are met, the President of the National Authority for Citizenship will issue an order granting Romanian citizenship.

Overall, attaining the Romanian Citizenship by Ancestry is one of the simplest methods for those who wish to reconnect with their roots, as well as enjoying the landscape of Romania and other European Union countries. The process can be a very straightforward process for those who are eligible, and with proper diligence. As an immigration law firm, we fully understand that immigration can often be an overwhelming and intimidating experience. Henceforth, our experienced lawyers endeavour to assist on your needs, whether you are retiring abroad, starting a business, or looking to obtain a second citizenship through the Romanian CBA program.

If you are interested in learning more, please contact your local HLG office here for more details. Our lawyers would be delighted to conduct a free preliminary assessment and consider if you have a qualifying blood link to meet the eligibility criteria of the Romanian CBA program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.