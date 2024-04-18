Changes to the Belgian law with regard to the Blue Card, implemented by federal and regional are noted as below:

A. Federal level

On federal level, legislation to implement the Blue Card changes in the Foreigners Act is being prepared. This legislation will be crucial to allow the issuing of residence permits based on the Blue Card. Changes to the cooperation agreement between federal and regional level, dated December 6, 2018, were implemented by a cooperation agreement, dated March 26, 2024. These changes also include Blue Card changes (e.g. long-term mobility is possible after 12 months, instead of 18 months now), and have already taken effect on April 5, 2024.

B. Regional level

1. Flanders: The Flanders region has updated its work authorization legislation. The changes will take effect on May 1, 2024. Blue Card changes are also included: e.g.: professional experience can be considered equivalent with a degree if all below conditions are met:

– The applicant is a manager in Information and Communication Technology sector (ISCO-08 code 133) or a specialist in Information and Communication Technology sector (ISCO-08 code 25), and

– The applicant must have at least 3 years of professional experience acquired in last 7 years prior to the Blue Card application.

2. Wallonia No legal text is available for the Wallonia region at present.

3. Brussels: The Brussels region is currently reviewing/updating its entire business immigration policy. We anticipate the new regulations will probably take effect in September/October 2024.

4. The – very small – German-speaking community in Belgium has already implemented Blue Card changes, effective January 1, 2024. E.g. professional experience can be considered equivalent with a degree if:

– The applicant is a manager or specialist in Information and Communication Technology sector, and he/she has at least 3 years of professional experience acquired in last 7 years prior to the Blue Card application, or

– For all other sectors, the applicant has at least 5 years of professional experience, which is relevant for the profession or sector, mentioned in the employment contract or in the binding job offer.

