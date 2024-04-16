ARTICLE

The Board of the Ministry of Economy approved by Resolution No. 31 of 29 December 2023, Amounts of Paid-in Capital of Entity Listed in Sub-Sections 45.1.6-1 and 52.1.10 of Migration Code to Obtain (Prolong) Temporary or Permanent Residence Permit and of Turnover of Persons Listed in Limb 2 of "Note" to Section 45 and Sub-Sections 52.1.10 and 52.1.11 of That Code. The Resolution is effective 16 January 2024.

Sub-Section 45.1.6-1 of the Migration Code grants a temporary residence permit (TRP) to a head of a foreign-invested local enterprise with an equity capital exceeding the threshold that the Resolution sets at ₼50,000.00. Limb 2 of the Note to Section 45 of the Code requires that entities employing the head have the turnover that the Resolution sets at ₼100,000.00. Permanent RPs require twice these amounts.

The Resolution provides for similar requirements for TRPs of foreign and stateless sole proprietors.

The Management Board of the Central Bank issued on 10 January 2024 under Resolution No. 01/2, Regulations of Arranging and Running Operations by Payment Institutions and E-Money Institutions, effective 23 January. The Regulations are issued under Law No. 987-VIQ, On Payment Services and Payment Systems (Sub-Sections 3.2.9, 4.2, 5.1.1, 5.1.2, 7.1.1, 10.1, 49.2.11, 49.3, 59.2.3, 62.3.1, and 62.4 of it) and establish, among others, minimal capital requirements for the institutions.

The requirements for the minimal paid-in (charter, and, in case of branches of foreign payment institutions, allocated) capital of the institutions are as follows: – institutions engaged in any or all of (i) making over payment account cash deposit and (or) disbursement transactions, (ii) executing payment transactions by credit transfer, direct debiting, payment cards, and other similar payment instruments, and (iii) issuing payment instruments and (or) acquiring of payment transactions

₼500,000.00;

institutions engaged in acting between upon carrying out payment transactions and/or money transfers

₼100,000.00; and

e-money institutions

₼750,000.00.

