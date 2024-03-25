Effective immediately, the below amended regulations will come into effect:
- Foreigners born in China and applying for ARC or APRC should additionally provide relevant documents to prove they do not have a household registration in China or have obtained a Chinese passport.
- Foreigners applying for residency renewal can now submit their applications within 3 months before the expiration of their current residency, extending from the previous 30 days before the expiration.
- Foreigners who overstay will be fined from TWD 10,000 to TWD 50,000. Previously this fine was TWD 2,000 – TWD 10,000.
- Foreigners who have overstayed, resided, or worked illegally will face a period of prohibition from entering the country from one to seven years. Preivously this was one to three years.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.