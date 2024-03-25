Regarding the implementation of the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS) for Employment Pass (EP) renewal applications effective September 1, 2024, please be advised that EPs expiring from this date onward will need to undergo the COMPASS evaluation as part of the renewal process.

If your employee requires points from C2-Qualification to pass the COMPASS evaluation, it is crucial to provide verification proof for their diploma or higher qualification during the EP renewal process.

Here are some key considerations:

Declaring educational qualifications during EP renewal is optional. Employees can still meet COMPASS requirements by scoring a minimum of 40 points from other assessment criteria. The Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) can help determine the likelihood of passing COMPASS.

If verification of qualifications is necessary from a background screening agency, it is advisable to initiate this process in advance. Based on our observations, education verification typically takes 15 to 30 business days, depending on the education institution's response time.

In cases where background verification exceeds 14 working days and the conferring institution is listed in the drop-down menu of accredited institutions in the EP renewal form, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) allows submitting the work pass application along with the purchase order or verification service receipt. The actual verification proof does not need to be submitted immediately. MOM will proceed with the work pass application and obtain verification results from the screening company. If the qualification is deemed invalid, the work pass will be revoked, requiring the candidate to depart Singapore.

