Sweden:
Sweden- Revised Blue Card Wage Demand
02 April 2024
Fakhoury Global Immigration
The Blue Card salary threshold in Sweden has increased to 57,450
SEK/month. This increase is effective immediately and applies to
all existing applications. Companies should ensure they meet this
new salary threshold for their employees.
