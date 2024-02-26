President Joe Biden announced Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for up to 18 months for Palestinians currently residing in the United States. The president took this action due to the terrorist attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the military response, and the humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza. Individuals do not need to apply for DED if they meet the eligibility conditions. But an application is required if they desire work authorization.

It is believed that the grant of DED will affect approximately 6,000 Palestinians who have been present in the United States since Feb. 14, 2024. It will not include anyone:

Who has voluntarily returned to the Palestinian territories after Feb. 14, 2024;

Who has not continuously resided in the United States since Feb. 14, 2024;

Who is not admissible or is subject to extradition; or

Whose presence in the United States presents a danger to public safety or potential serious adverse foreign policy consequences.

DED is temporary relief from removal that the president may authorize. In conjunction with DED, President Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security to suspend certain requirements for Palestinian F-1 students who, due to the conditions in their home territory, need to be able to work longer hours and attend fewer courses than is usually allowed.

Individuals from Hong Kong and Liberia are also authorized for DED.

Details regarding Palestinian DED and instructions on how to apply for work authorization are due to be published in the Federal Register soon.

