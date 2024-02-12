Beginning January 2024, the Swedish Migration Agency will introduce a new work permit model that will offer a service commitment of 30 days for highly qualified work permit applications. This new model will replace the fast-track process as all companies will benefit from the expedited processing time for their highly qualified workers.

The 30-day processing times will apply to initial and renewal applications for those in the SSYK code groups 1, 2, & 3. This new change will make it easier for new companies to process an initial application with an expedited processing time to assist with their company's needs.

