Sri Lanka – Issuance of on arrival driving license for foreign nationals

Sri Lanka is streamlining the process for foreigners to obtain driving licenses by implementing a new system allowing issuance on arrival at the airport starting from April 2024.

Currently, obtaining a driving license involves a lengthy process at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Colombo suburb, Werahera.

During a media briefing in Colombo, State Transport Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna announced that this strategic initiative is designed to alleviate the complexities associated with the current procedure. Currently, tourists are required to personally visit the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Werahera and navigate through bureaucratic impediments.

This new procedure is expected not only to simplify the process for visitors but also contribute to the country's foreign exchange earnings. Presently, the issuance of the driving license service is provided for the foreigners in local currency. However, the new system could potentially enhance revenue generation for Sri Lanka. It is noted that the authorities are currently engaged in laying the groundwork for the new procedure, with the aim of finalizing the implementation by March.

