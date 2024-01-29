"Welcome to the new year: CONVINUS Global Mobility Insights – Newsletter 2023 / 2024"

Over the past year, the field of global mobility has seen a remarkable change and progress, driven by technological innovation, changing labour dynamics and a greater focus on sustainability. The interconnectedness of the global economy has necessitated a re-evaluation of traditional labour models and led to the emergence of more flexible and adaptable approaches.

In view of these developments, our partners and we are well prepared to meet the changing needs. The following topics are covered in this newsletter:

CONVINUS - The most expensive mistakes in international employee assignments

FOSTER LLP - Questions and answers on current immigration issues, answered by our partner in the USA

BLUE AVENUE ASSOCIATES - China: Cross-border transaction tax filing issue

LOZANO SCHINDHELM - Remote working from Spain: Tax implications for employers

